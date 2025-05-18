Arsenal and Man Utd can sign Serhou Guirassy for £59m



According to Bild, Arsenal and Manchester United have the opportunity to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy for a £59 million release clause.

Arsenal and Man United are aiming to bolster their attack for next season, and a marquee striker will be one of their main priorities during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Guirassy has been linked with a Premier League move in the past, and Bild (via SportWitness) report that the striker has a secret buy-out clause worth £59 million in his contract.

The clause is valid for only seven European clubs which includes the Gunners and the Red Devils.

Unlikely deal

Guirassy signed for Dortmund from Stuttgart last summer for a low £15 million release clause. He has had a tremendous campaign for them, registering 34 goals and nine assists from 45 appearances.

He was on the scoresheet against Holsten Kiel on Saturday as Dortmund qualified for the Champions League with a fourth-placed finish in the Bundesliga ahead of Freiburg. The German giants are unlikely to contemplate his departure after qualifying for the elite European competition, but there is a release clause that can be triggered.

Arsenal and United need a genuine goalscoring striker but we don’t see either making a serious move. Guirassy recently turned 29 and his age could be a drawback. Moreover, there have been several Bundesliga-based stars, who have struggled with the transition to the Premier League which is more intense and physical. Jadon Sancho and Christopher Nkunku are among examples.

Guirassy has the traits to succeed with his strong aerial presence and hold-up play in the final third, but Arsenal and United may not spend almost £60m on his services with the risk associated. Arsenal could go for a younger solution in Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres. The 26-year-old has already agreed on personal terms with the Gunners.

United seem focused on landing Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Matheus Cunha, who has played a specialist striker for most of his career. The club are also keen on landing Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. United could spend on the Premier League duo instead of pursuing a deal for Guirassy, who is most likely to stay at Dortmund next term.