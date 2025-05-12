Liam Delap prefers to join Man Utd over Chelsea



According to TalkSPORT, Manchester United have an advantage over Chelsea in the pursuit of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap this summer.

The Red Devils are planning to bolster their attacking department for next season. A new centre-forward could be one of the top priorities for head coach Ruben Amorim.

TalkSPORT now claim that United and Chelsea are prepared to trigger the £30 million release clause in Delap’s contract, but the striker is leaning towards joining the former.

Delap spent five years in the Manchester City set-up before joining the Tractor Boys last summer and he is reportedly keen on a return to the north west next season.

United’s pursuit of the 22-year-old striker could be further boosted if they qualify for the Champions League by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final.

Possible deal

United have misfired in the final 3rd this campaign. They have been guilty of squandering clear-cut chances and have scored just 42 goals from 36 league games while picking up 39 points.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are the club’s main striking options, but the pair have netted a combined tally of 7 league goals. The Red Devils need an upgrade on the pair for next season.

Delap has had just one top-flight campaign with Ipswich, but he has been hugely impressive with 12 goals from 35 outings. He has a shot-to-goal conversion rate of 18% which is quite good.

The young striker still needs to improve on his distribution, but that may not matter much for the Red Devils so long as he can develop into a potent goalscorer over the coming seasons.

At £30 million, Delap would represent a risk free signing for the Red Devils. His arrival could also help Hojlund to develop alongside him. A marquee striker, on the other hand, may not settle for a rotational role.

Zirkzee started the campaign as a no.9 for United, but the Dutchman’s future could be in an attacking midfield position. He caught the eye with his clever link-up play from the role before his hamstring injury.