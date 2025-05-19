Arsenal keen on signing Rayan Ait-Nouri but Liverpool could scupper deal

Wolverhampton Wanderers left back Rayan Ait-Nouri is about to enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Molineux. Though his employers are keen on retaining him beyond 2026, the Algerian has interest from elsewhere in the Premier League with Caught Offside reporting that Arsenal as well as Liverpool are keeping tabs on his situation with a £45 million move possible.

The Premier League duo see him as a valuable addition heading into next season after Ait-Nouri’s breakthrough year with Wolves, for whom he has scored five goals and provided seven assists in all competitions this season. He has also played a couple of games at centre back and in midfield, thereby being a versatile asset for his team as well.

Liverpool could trump Arsenal to Ait-Nouri

Liverpool will be confident that they can sign Rayan Ait-Nouri ahead of Arsenal. The 23-year-old’s asking price will not be much of an issue for them as they look for a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson. The defensive stability he provides will be vital in helping the Reds making their choice as Jeremie Frimpong, an attack-minded full back, will play on the right side next season.

With Frimpong in the team, Liverpool cannot afford to compromise their defensive structure and as a result, they will see more value in signing Ait-Nouri as opposed to Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, another player that they have heavily been linked with. Plus, the game time Arne Slot can provide the Wolverhampton Wanderers star with will also influence his decision.

Arsenal, though interested in the left back, already have Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori playing in the position and will not see much urgency in adding to their squad next season. As such, they might even be driven away by Ait-Nouri’s £45 million asking price, therefore providing Liverpool with a clear path to acquire their target, very possibly over Kerkez.