[Teams] Arsenal vs Newcastle United: Confirmed line-ups as Gunners handed double boost

Arsenal take on Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium today in the penultimate game of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

The Gunners currently occupy second place in the table but hold just a two-point advantage over third-placed Newcastle United. A win for Arsenal would tighten their grip on second but a win for Newcastle would put them in pole position to finish as runners-up to Liverpool so it’s all to play for.

Mikel Arteta has been handed a major injury boost as Declan Rice has been passed fit to return after recovering from a minor hamstring injury that kept him out of the 2-2 draw with Liverpool last weekend.

Rice is handed an immediate recall to start in midfield alongside Thomas Partey while Martin Odegaard captains the Gunners once again this afternoon.

In a double boost, Kai Havertz is back in the squad after recovering from a hamstring injury that’s kept him out since February. The German is only on the bench with Leandro Trossard starting in attack today.

Mikel Merino is suspended after being sent off versus Liverpool last time out so Trossard will play in attack along with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Ben White continues at right-back in the absence of Jurrien Timber while Jakub Kiwior lines-up alongside William Saliba and Myles Lewis-Skelly with Gabriel Magalhaes still out with a hamstring injury.

As for Newcastle, they’ve been dealt a major blow as Alexander Isak is ruled out with a minor groin injury so Callum Wilson leads the line up front this afternoon. Antony Gordon and Harvey Barnes also start in attack with Sandro Tonali alongside Bruno Guimaraes in midfield.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Raya, White, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Neto, Calafiori, Tierney, Zinchenko, Jorginho, Henry-Francis, Nwaneri, Sterling, Havertz.

Newcastle United

Pope; Botman, Schar, Burn; Murphy, Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Livramento; Barnes, Gordon; Wilson.

Subs: Dúbravka, Ruddy, Lascelles, Krafth, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Osula, Neave