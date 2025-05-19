Liverpool hold ‘positive talks’ to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez

Liverpool have held ‘positive talks’ to sign Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez this summer, according to Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira.

After going quiet in the last summer transfer window with only two players signed, the Reds are showing much more intent this time, with transfer activities already shaping up. Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit, reports suggest the club has reached an agreement to bring in Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. Arne Slot also appears keen to strengthen the opposite flank, with Kerkez emerging as a the prime target.

As per Schira, Liverpool have held ‘positive talks’ with Kerkez’s agent, Fali Ramadani, in recent days about the possibility of a move to Anfield this summer.

The Italian transfer expert adds that the Hungary international is keen on the move and has given his green light for it to be completed.

The report states that Liverpool are preparing a five-year contract offer running until 2030 for the 21-year-old. Talks are ongoing as they look to strike a deal with Bournemouth, who are demanding a fee in the region of €45–50m (£37–42m) to part ways with the left-back.

Successor

Kerkez rose to prominence during the 2023 UEFA Conference League campaign, playing a key role in AZ Alkmaar’s run to the semifinals, where the tournament winners, West Ham United, eventually eliminated them.

His performances piqued the interest of several top European clubs, but Bournemouth ultimately won the race for his signature that same summer.

Since arriving at the South Coast, Kerkez has been a first-team regular for Andani Iraola’s side, featuring in every Premier League game and providing eight goal contributions.

It’s no surprise the Premier League champions have identified the impressive left-back as a possible replacement for Andy Robertson and a key part of their rebuild as they aim to strengthen their defence ahead of a demanding title defence next season.

Although Robertson played a vital role in Liverpool’s recent Premier League triumph, the 31-year-old left-back’s displays have declined, and he’s no longer the dynamic full-back that once thrived under Jürgen Klopp.

Even though there’s no current suggestion of an imminent exit, targeting a successor appears logical—and Kerkez would be an ideal candidate to replace the Scotsman.