Tottenham battling with Chelsea to sign Ilya Zabarnyi

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Chelsea over a deal to sign AFC Bournemouth star Ilya Zabarnyi, as per GiveMeSport.

Since moving to Vitality Stadium from Dynamo Kyiv, the Ukrainian has established himself as an integral part of Andoni Iraola’s starting eleven in recent campaigns.

In 37 Premier League appearances last term, he scored a solitary goal and kept eight clean sheets. Moreover, he helped his side finish in mid-table. This season, his numbers are pretty similar to last campaign, and he has been guiding his team to finish in the top half of the table.

Now, GiveMeSport report that having been impressed by the 22-year-old’s displays for Bournemouth, Tottenham have expressed their interest in signing him and could make a concrete approach this summer.

However, the report say that purchasing the defender won’t be easy for the Lilywhites as Chelsea, Manchester City, and Newcastle United are also plotting a swoop for him.

Furthermore, with Dean Huijsen set to join Real Madrid and Milos Kerkez linked with a move away from the club, Iraola’s side might not want to lose Zabarnyi as well.

Battle

The youngster is valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract. Therefore, Chelsea or Tottenham will have to make a lucrative proposal to persuade the Cherries to cash-in.

Defence has been a problematic area for Tottenham this season as Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven have struggled with fitness problems. In 37 Premier League matches, Spurs have conceded 61 goals.

On the other hand, Chelsea started the season promisingly but failed to continue the momentum and are now fighting to qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top five.

If they qualify for Europe’s elite club competition, they need proper depth in every department to achieve success next season. Therefore, perhaps, the West London club are willing to hire a new defender to add depth in the centre-back position.

Zabarnyi, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is quick, strong, good in the air, and efficient in defensive contributions. He has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Chelsea should either club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.