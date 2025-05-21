Liverpool considering move for Eberechi Eze



According to Caught Offside, Liverpool are exploring a move for Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Merseyside giants are expected to be active in the summer and they are already on the cusp of landing Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong. The Reds are also working on the transfer of Bournemouth defender Milos Kerkez and Caught Offside claim that the club are now considering a move for Eagles star Eze.

The 26-year-old recently made the headlines with the FA Cup winning goal for Palace against Manchester City. He has a £70 million release clause in his contract and Palace would require the fee to be paid in full. Liverpool are set to face competition from Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, whose interest is more advanced.

Quality attacker

Liverpool have performed above expectations in Arne Slot’s first season in-charge. The Dutchman secured the club’s 2nd Premier League title and the onus will be on sustaining the same next term.

The club have already shown intent with some quick transfer activity. Frimpong is close to securing a transfer while Kerkez has also given the green light and negotiations are underway over the fee.

Eze would be an equally good acquisition for the Reds. The England international would provide an attacking upgrade on Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott, who have barely impressed this campaign.

The former Reading graduate is an attacking midfielder by trade but can also operate as a left-sided winger. He has been in superb form this season, registering 13 goals and providing 11 assists for the Eagles.

Eze has been the stand-out performer after Michael Olise’s move to Bayern Munich last summer. The playmaker may now have ambition to pursue a bigger challenge during the prime phase of his career.

Liverpool would provide him the perfect platform to win trophies, but a deal could rely on whether Palace are willing to negotiate on the price or agree on a long-term payment plan for the versatile attacker.

The Reds are unlikely to pay the fee in one payment, keeping the Profit and Sustainability Rules in mind. The same may be the case for the rest of the suitors. Eze’s prospects of leaving could depend on Palace’s stance.