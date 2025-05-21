Liverpool ‘accelerate’ efforts to sign Florian Wirtz

Liverpool are reportedly ‘accelerating’ efforts to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz, as per German football expert Christian Falk.

The creative attacking midfielder is a dying breed in world football as many coaches now favour high-pressing systems that prioritise work rate over flair. As a result, the No.10 role is often filled by industrious players rather than traditional playmakers. Many coaches prefer using deep-lying playmakers rather than a creative CAM.

Dominik Szoboszlai is the perfect example of a hardworking No.10. Although he has played a key role in Liverpool’s Premier League title change this season, his attacking numbers aren’t excellent.

However, Arne Slot is seemingly willing to hire a creative CAM, and there’s arguably no one better than Wirtz in the world for this position.

Falk reports that Bayern Munich have already agreed personal terms with the midfielder, but they might find it difficult to get the deal done by matching Leverkusen’s £126m price tag.

Therefore, they are hoping to seal the deal next summer if an agreement can’t be reached ahead of next season. In one year’s time, the player will enter the final year of his current contract, and Leverkusen would be compelled to cash-in on him in a cut-price deal.

Wirtz to Liverpool

However, Liverpool have complicated Bayern Munich’s plan as they are ‘accelerating’ their efforts to sign him this summer. They have already held talks with the player’s representatives, and Michael Edwards has recently met with the club owner for approval of the funds to make the deal happen.

Following Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah’s decision to stay by extending their contracts, Liverpool don’t need a major rebuild, so they can afford to hire Wirtz by matching Leverkusen’s price tag.

The 22-year-old is a CAM by trait but is also comfortable out wide. He has enjoyed a stellar time under Xabi Alonso at BayArena in recent years, helping his side win the Bundesliga title, DFB Pokal, and German Super Cup.

The German has showcased his productivity this season, scoring 16 goals and registering 14 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions. Moreover, he has guided his team to finish second in the Bundesliga.

Wirtz is one of the best players in his position and would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to lure him to Anfield during the off-season.