Arsenal eye move to sign Benjamin Sesko as Viktor Gyokeres alternative

Arsenal have identified RB Leipzig centre-forward Benjamin Sesko as a possible alternative to first-choice option Viktor Gyokeres, according to Italian outlet Tuttojuve.

This summer, securing a new centre-forward appears to be a top priority for the Gunners after going four transfer windows without one. With several names already linked, fans have reason to believe that their long wait for a clinical striker to spearhead Arteta’s attack may finally be nearing its end.

As per Tuttojuve, Arsenal have earmarked Sporting CP’s striker Gyokeres as the ‘ideal profile’ to bolster their attack in the coming season. While the 26-year-old, who has netted 53 goals in 51 games, is the club’s first choice option in attack, his €75m (£63m) valuation might prove too steep in getting a deal done.

Hence, the Italian outlet adds that the North London club have decided not to put all its eggs in one basket and have identified RB Leipzig’s Sesko, valued at £54m by Transfermarkt, as a possible alternative to Gyokeres should a move fail to materialise.

The Gunners are now ‘monitoring’ the Slovenia international, who possesses remarkable characteristics like physicality, finishing and versatility that make him an ideal fit for the Premier League, as per the report.

Alternative

Head coach Mikel Arteta has often relied on Kai Havertz and the incessantly injured Gabriel Jesus, but both forwards have proven unreliable.

Finding a fitting role for the German forward has proven challenging since he arrived in England from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2020. It seemed like Arteta finally cracked the code on how best to use him, with the centre-forward role becoming his preferred position.

However, his inconsistencies in front of the goal have prompted the need for an out-and-out forward who is prolific. With 66 goal contributions, the most by any forward in Europe this campaign, Gyokeres’ profile fits the bill of the attacker Arteta has longed for.

Interest in the Swede is expected to accelerate in the summer transfer window, so Sporting will likely demand an exorbitant fee to allow him to leave the club.

Hence, moving for a cut-price option like Sesko — who has also proven lethal in front of goal with 21 goals and six assists this season — seems like a smart move. Standing at 6ft 4in, he’d offer Arteta a prolific attacking option without a hefty price tag should he join this summer.