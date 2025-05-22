Arsenal make approach for Eintracht star Hugo Ekitike



According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Arsenal have made an approach to sign one of Bundesliga’s leading strikers this season.

The London heavyweights are planning to strengthen their centre-forward department during the summer transfer window and they are exploring different options.

Hawkins now claims that Arsenal have approached to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike, but they are likely to face competition from Liverpool and Chelsea.

The former Paris Saint-Germain ace has a gentleman’s agreement to leave the Bundesliga outfit for a package between £67 million and £84 million this summer.

Big potential

Ekitike has been in good form for Eintracht this campaign. He has accumulated 22 goals and 12 assists from 48 appearances in all competitions. His statistics are not overly exceptional, but the Gunners could be banking on his potential to become an elite marksman in years to come.

The Gunners previously looked at purchasing Alexander Isak during his time at Real Sociedad but had second thoughts over paying his huge release clause of around £63 million. The Swede has since developed into one of the leading strikers in the Premier League with Newcastle United.

Ekitike has a similar profile when it comes to playing style. He is good with the ball at his feet and can run behind defenders with plenty of pace. Apart from scoring goals, he has the knack for creating chances for his teammates. His overall attributes could be a reason behind Arsenal’s interest.

Chelsea are apparently leading the race for his signature, as per Hawkins, but the scenario could easily turn in Arsenal’s favour. The Blues are not guaranteed Champions League football yet for next season. They need to match or better Aston Villa’s result on Sunday to make the elite competition.

Ekitike would represent a good signing with a view to long-term success. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal pursue a deal for the Frenchman or Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres, who is more experienced and in the prime of his career. The Swede has already been offered a contract by the Gunners, but no formal bid has been made.