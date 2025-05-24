Chelsea
Everton looking to trump Chelsea and Man Utd to sign Liam Delap
Everton are looking to trump Manchester United and Chelsea to sign Ipswich Town centre-forward Liam Delap, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.
After making a strong impression in his first season in the Premier League, Liam Delap has attracted continued attention from numerous top-flight clubs. The 22-year-old tallied 14 goal contributions and emerged as arguably the most outstanding player for Kieran McKenna’s relegated team.
Having proven himself at the highest level, several sides are now keen to land his signature ahead of the upcoming campaign with Man Utd and Chelsea strongly linked in recent weeks.
However, it appears Everton are now looking to trump the English giants. As per Romano, Everton’s head coach, David Moyes, held a direct meeting with Delap to present the club’s project to him.
The Italian journalist adds that the Toffees are now keen on signing the England U21 star after holding face-to-face talks with him in recent days as they look to beat United and Chelsea for his signature.
Delap has a £30m release clause this summer, and Everton are ready to submit a formal offer with a potential wage increment to sign the English forward.
Everton keen on Delap
Everton have struggled in front of goal throughout the season. Their poor start to the campaign, particularly in scoring, contributed to Sean Dyche’s dismissal. Although David Moyes’ return improved performances and results, the lack of goals has remained a recurring issue. \
As they approach the season finale, the Toffees have managed just 41 goals—only matching their tally from the previous league campaign by a single strike.
Issues have plagued Everton’s striking department throughout the season. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s persistent injury setbacks limited his contributions, Armando Broja failed to make any tangible impact after joining on loan from Chelsea, and Chermiti is still struggling to acclimate to the demands of Premier League football.
As a result, Beto carried much of the attacking responsibility, delivering an impressive 12 goals during the campaign.
David Moyes now appears to be in the market for a dependable striker to lead the line next season, and Liam Delap is emerging as a potential candidate. The young forward brings a blend of physical strength, pace, aerial prowess, sharp finishing, and link-up play—qualities that would significantly bolster Everton’s frontline if a deal materialises this summer.
It would be a real statement of intent if Everton are able to fend off interest from Man Utd and Chelsea to land the in-demand striker.
