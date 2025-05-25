Arsenal in ‘concrete talks’ to sign Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal are reportedly in ‘concrete talks’ to sign RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, as per German football expert Florian Plettenberg.

The Gunners hold a long-term interest in the Slovenian international as they attempted to hire him last summer to bolster the frontline. However, the player eventually opted to remain at Red Bull Arena by signing a fresh term.

After failing to purchase him, Arsenal decided not to sign any new striker before the deadline. However, it has been reported that, having failed to win any trophy once again this season, Mikel Arteta is finally planning to purchase a new No.9 this summer.

Initially, it looked like Arsenal decided to shift focus to alternative options as Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and Sporting CP ace Viktor Gyokeres were heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

But, Plettenberg now claims that Arsenal remain keen on signing Sesko as Arteta is a ‘big admirer’ of him and their sporting director Andrea Berta has already started making ‘concrete talks’ with Leipzig to sign the Slovenian.

The journalist says Arsenal are still interested in Gyokeres but are showing serious interest in Sesko, with the forward having a £67m release clause in his current contract.

Sesko to Arsenal

Plettenberg said:

“Arsenal are now in concrete talks with RB Leipzig regarding Benjamin Sesko! Marcel Schäfer and Andrea Berta are in contact. While Arsenal are also monitoring other strikers such as Viktor Gyökeres, their pursuit of Sesko is serious. Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of the 21 y/o forward from RB Leipzig. His release clause for the summer stands at €80 million. Deal on.”

Sesko is a 6ft 5in tall striker and is quick. He is good in the air, has an eye for scoring goals from distance, and is efficient in finishing off his chances. Although Leipzig have struggled this season, he has showcased his goal-scoring prowess, making 27 goal contributions in all competitions.

The 21-year-old has the physicality to flourish in the Premier League and is a highly talented player. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Arsenal should they eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.