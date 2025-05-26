Man Utd confident of signing Liam Delap

Manchester United are reportedly confident that they will be able to beat the competition to sign Ipswich Town star Liam Delap, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Having performed awfully throughout this season in the Premier League, the Red Devils ended the campaign with an impressive display against Aston Villa. They won the game 2-0, as a result, Ruben Amorim’s side have managed to avoid finishing 17th, which is the lowest position for a surviving team.

Still, they have ended the season 15th with 42 points, and this is their worst Premier League campaign. Meaning, Amorim’s side will be without European football next season.

Following a disappointing campaign, the Old Trafford club have already started making moves in the market to strengthen the squad and turn the situation around next season.

It has been reported that Man Utd have already agreed on personal terms with Matheus Cunha and are prepared to trigger his £62m release clause.

Now, Jacobs says that United are keen on strengthening the centre-forward position as well, following Rasmus Hojlund’s poor performances this season, and have earmarked Delap as the ‘top target’.

Delap to Man Utd

Delap has displayed promising performances in the Premier League this season, so Chelsea, Everton, and Newcastle United are also plotting a swoop for him and have already held talks over this deal.

However, Man Utd feel their pitch is strong enough to convince the player to join even without European football, and Delap, who rose through Manchester City’s youth system, is keen on a return to the north west.

Therefore, they are confident to seal the deal by beating the competition in this race. The 22-year-old is likely to make his final decision imminently before joining the England squad for the U-21 Euro. Delap has a £30m release clause, and United are ready to secure his service by triggering it.

Delap is quick, strong, good in hold-up play, and works hard without possession. In 32 Premier League starts, he has scored 12 goals and registered two assists this season.

The 22-year-old has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League this season and could be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to secure his service by beating other Premier League clubs in this race.