Arsenal want to sign Kaoru Mitoma as Rodrygo alternative

Arsenal are reportedly plotting a swoop to sign Brighton and Hove Albion star Kaoru Mitoma as an alternative option to Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard’s inconsistent performances this season, the Gunners are planning to reinforce the left side of the attack by signing a top-class option.

Fichajes state that Rodrygo is Mikel Arteta’s primary target, but the £84m-rated Brazilian is demanding a high salary, which has complicated the deal. So, Arsenal are looking at alternative options and have identified Mitoma as a serious target.

However, purchasing the Japanese international won’t be easy for the North London club as Bayern Munich are also considering making a move.

The 28-year-old is valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2027 with the Seagulls. So, they could be open to cashing-in on him this summer to make the most profit out of his departure.

Mitoma to Arsenal

Rodrygo has showcased his qualities at the highest level for Real Madrid in recent years. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Arsenal should they purchase him. However, Mitoma is a Premier League proven player, so he is a very good option as a Rodrygo alternative.

After joining the South Coast side from Kawasaki Frontale back in 2021, Mitoma went on loan to Brighton’s sister club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise straightaway.

After returning, he has been a key player for the Seagulls and has enjoyed a promising campaign this season, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in all competitions.

The forward is technically sound, quick, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

It is going to be interesting to see who the North London club eventually sign to bolster the left side of the attack in the upcoming transfer window.

Meanwhile, having failed to win a major silverware once again this season, Arsenal are set to remain busy this summer to reinforce several areas of the squad, alongside the left flank.

They are reportedly close to hiring Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, while Arteta’s side have been linked with numerous strikers as they want to reinforce the No.9 position as well.