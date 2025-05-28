Man Utd preparing serious move for Hugo Ekitike



According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are preparing a serious bid for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike this summer.

The Red Devils had a disappointing Premier League campaign with just 42 points on the board. The hierarchy are likely to back the manager with some high-profile signings.

Man United already have a verbal agreement in place to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers playmaker Matheus Cunha. A marquee striker could be the next priority for them.

Caught Offside report that United are weighing up a serious move for Ekitike. The club are in ‘advanced stages of internal planning’ around a formal bid for the striker.

Frankfurt are willing to entertain offers between £67 million and £76 million for the 22-year-old. United consider him as a potential replacement for Rasmus Hojlund this summer.

Difficult deal

United have Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee as the specialist strikers in the first-team squad. The duo had a disappointing 2024/25 Premier League season with a combined tally of just seven goals.

The Red Devils could replace one of them with a new signing. Hojlund is the likely candidate to head for the exit door. Inter Milan seem keen on signing him on loan with a conditional obligation to buy.

Ekitike would be a good replacement for the Dane. He has registered 22 goals and 12 assists from 48 games for Frankfurt last season. Out of those, 15 goals and eight assists came in the Bundesliga.

The former Reims ace has also impressed with his dribbling skills, work rate and pace on the counter-attack. He is also good with his hold-up play and would be a fabulous signing for the Red Devils.

The big question mark remains whether United can afford to meet Frankfurt’s asking price. Without European football, the club are tight on finances and may need to recoup funds to bring in more players after Cunha.

Alejandro Garnacho is one of the players anticipated to depart Old Trafford this summer. United’s move for Ekitike could depend on them parting ways with the Argentine ace at the earliest possibility.

With Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool also in the race for Ekitike, the Red Devils could still find it difficult to convince the striker. The trio can offer Ekitike with Champions League football next campaign.