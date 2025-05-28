Arsenal formally make £59 million bid to sign Sporting Lisbon marksman Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal ended their Premier League season as runner-ups after a 2-1 defeat of Southampton on matchday 38. The Gunners, unlike several European clubs, will not be participating in the Club World Cup next month, so their next bit of official action will be in August, therefore giving Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta adequate time to rebuild the squad.

The club’s interest in Viktor Gyokeres is far from new and according to Portuguese source Correio de Manha, Arsenal have tabled a formal offer to sign the Swedish international. Sporting Lisbon have been offered a £58 million transfer fee, whereas the player has been proposed a signing-on bonus of £10 million and annual wage of £6 million.

Gyokeres, many expect, has already played his final game for Sporting in what has been an excellent season for him. He scored 54 goals and provided 13 assists in all competitions for the Liga NOS champions and is a player Berta ‘really likes’. The Arsenal sporting director started his pursuit of the 26-year-old in April with a meeting with his agent, and a transfer may transpire soon.

Gyokeres an exceptional signing for Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres would be an exceptional signing for Arsenal in the summer. They are in desperate need of a consistent source of goals and there is no better player than the Sporting Lisbon star given his exploits in the final third over the last couple of seasons. That said, it could prove to be a financially frugal deal as well for the Gunners, thus allowing them to make further investments.

Besides Gyokeres, Arsenal have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, while they also remain interested in acquiring Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes. It is set to be a productive couple of months in the market for the Gunners and the capture of Gyokeres would mean that they have made an auspicious start to proceedings in the off-season.