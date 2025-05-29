Arsenal and Tottenham keen on signing Aston Villa star Jacob Ramsey

Aston Villa were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United on the final day of the Premier League season. The 10-man Clarets fell to a costly defeat at Old Trafford as their chances of qualifying to the Champions League were dented and it could have major ramifications in the transfer window as their key players could pursue the opportunity to play elite European football elsewhere.

Jacob Ramsey is among those who have been linked with departing the club especially as him, being an academy graduate, would result in a 100% profit. According to talkSPORT, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are cognisant to the situation with the 24-year-old winger likely to be available for £50 million during the summer.

Ramsey has been lauded as one of English football’s finest talents in recent years and had another great campaign at Villa Park. He scored four goals and provided seven assists with his versatility especially proving handy to Unai Emery. The player is capable of playing on both flanks, as an attacking midfielder and on the left side of midfield too, thus making him an attractive target.

Spurs may trump Arsenal to Ramsey

If a race for Jacob Ramsey’s transfer comes down to a tussle between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, the Europa League champions could be the ones in the driving seat. Besides a striker, the Gunners only require depth in most other positions on the pitch and unless both, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard leave the club, game time could elude the Aston Villa youngster.

Tottenham, however, need an injection of creative and energetic legs, especially in midfield, therefore making Ramsey a very good potential signing. In addition to that, Ange Postecoglou will also need to replace Son Heung-min, whose upcoming campaign could be the last at Hotspur Way, and if Ramsey continues to go from strength to strength, he may be a solid left winger too.