Arsenal have started concrete talks for Benjamin Sesko



According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have started ‘initial concrete talks’ to purchase RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko this summer.

The Gunners are poised to sign a new centre-forward ahead of next season, and they have been linked with Sesko for several weeks.

Romano now reports that the Slovenian has been high on the wishlist of Arsenal’s recruitment team and manager Mikel Arteta despite the club failing to sign him last summer.

Sesko is expected to leave the Bundesliga outfit this time around. Arsenal have made the first move.

Huge potential

Arsenal are expected to be heavily involved during the upcoming summer transfer window. A marquee striker could be prioritised with the club’s inconsistent results in the top flight last season.

The Gunners played out 14 draws in the Premier League last term and it contributed to finishing 10 points behind eventual champions Liverpool despite losing the same number of games (4).

Arteta’s side need an upgrade on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. The club have been linked with Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres, but Sesko could be preferred due to his younger age and huge potential.

The 21-year-old registered 21 goals alongside 6 assists from 45 appearances last season. Sesko has played in a front-two for Leipzig and could have a higher goal tally playing as a lone striker at Arsenal.

The Gunners have created plenty of big chances over the course of recent campaigns. They have lacked a striker with goalscoring instinct. Sesko would provide exactly that for the London heavyweights.

The Slovenian can be an X-factor for Arsenal with his long-range shooting too. He has the ability to score wonder goals from outside the box, something which the current crop of players seem reluctant to do.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg recently reported that Sesko has a release clause worth £67 million. For that price, it appears a no-brainer decision to purchase Sesko, who has huge room to develop.

Arsenal previously passed up on the opportunity to land Alexander Isak at Real Sociedad before his move to Newcastle United. They would not want to miss out on Sesko, who can become as good as the Swede.