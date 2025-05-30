Chelsea
Manchester United looking to trump Chelsea to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli
Manchester United are on the verge of sealing a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha. Ruben Amorim is expected to want another centre forward apart from the Brazilian as doubts continue to persist over futures of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund after both of them had underwhelming campaigns in front of goal.
According to Italian source Il Napolista, Manchester United are keen on signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli. The 26-year-old will return to the Serie A champions in the summer after a productive year on loan at Galatasaray, where he scored 36 goals and provided eight assists, but is expected to be sold permanently this summer with England said to be his favoured destination.
The Red Devils are looking to offer Rasmus Hojlund in a swap deal to Antonio Conte’s side in addition to roughly £34 million in cash for Osimhen, who is valued at £62 million. Napoli are interested in Hojlund, as per the source, thus bolstering Man United’s chances of securing Osimhen’s purchase in a swap deal that would benefit all the parties involved in the potential transfer.
Chelsea a serious contender for Osimhen
Chelsea are also looking to sign Victor Osimhen alongside Manchester United, so the Europa League runner-ups face some stern competition for the Nigerian international. The Blues have qualified for the Champions League and are also better-placed financially than the Red Devils, hence meaning they can offer Osimhen a better sporting project as well as salary.
On United’s part, however, they would feel they can convince Napoli to sign Rasmus Hojlund if they manage to get rid of Osimhen for a handsome sum. The Dane did a great job in Serie A with Atalanta and could yet reignite his career with a switch back to familiar pastures under Antonio Conte, who has a solid track record of getting the best out of his players.
