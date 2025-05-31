Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur battling to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will be in the transfer market for offensive reinforcements in the summer with left wingers expected to be atop their list of agendas. The Gunners have found consistent output hard to come by from Gabriel Martinelli as well as Leandro Trossard, whereas their crosstown rivals are looking to replace their captain Son Heung-min.

Spanish source El Nacional has reported that Arsenal and Tottenham are keen on signing Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain. The former Lyon star is having an exceptional campaign at the Parc des Princes where he has scored 21 goals and provided 18 assists in all competitions with PSG looking to seal the treble by winning the Champions League final tonight.

However, he remains open to the prospect of a new challenge with the player’s game time expected to diminish following Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s arrival from Napoli in the winter. The Georgian international has already played extensively this season and for an offer in excess of £40 million, PSG might consider parting company with Barcola during the summer.

Barcola a welcome addition to the PL

Bradley Barcola has all that it takes to be a superb signing for Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The 22-year-old is one of Europe’s most exciting wingers, known for his superb dribbling, exceptional finishing and his hardworking character without the ball. Ange Postecoglou and Mikel Areta would both welcome his arrival and the player would be a generally solid addition in England.

It remains to be seen where exactly Barcola would prefer plying his trade. Arsenal have a brilliant squad that has come agonisingly close to winning the Premier League. With a few more reinforcements this summer, they might take home the elusive title next year but the player will have concerns over his game time given how much quality the Gunners already have up front.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are playing in the Champions League and have looked like a breath of fresh air under Postecoglou. Their Europa League triumph has given the club and the fanbase newfound hope that they can contend for silverware. With the long-term project they can present to Barcola, it would be unfair to rule out Spurs from the running for his services either.