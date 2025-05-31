Arsenal urged to beat Man Utd to sign Bryan Mbeumo

Former striker Stan Collymore has urged Arsenal to beat Manchester United in the race to sign Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

The Cameroonian displayed impressive performances in the recently concluded Premier League campaign, scoring 20 goals and registering seven assists in 38 appearances.

Only Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak, and Erling Haaland scored more goals than him, and the 25-year-old was the third-highest goal contributor in the English top flight last term.

Having been impressed by the forward’s performances, Man Utd have expressed their interest in signing him. They are planning to revamp the frontline after enduring the worst Premier League campaign in the club’s history.

After closing in on a deal to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, United are willing to secure Mbeumo’s service.

However, Newcastle United are also in this race, and writing on Caught Offside, Collymore urges Arsenal to sign the Brentford star by defeating Man Utd and the Magpies in this race.

Arsenal told to sign Mbeumo

The ex-forward says Mbeumo would be a ‘sensational’ addition to the Gunners’ attack, so they should be ‘all over’ this deal.

Moreover, he claims that Mbeumo would be a great acquisition for Aston Villa as Unai Emery would be able to bring the best out of him, and he would be able to play in the Premier League and the Europa League at Villa Park.

Collymore wrote:

“He’s[Mbeumo] been linked to Newcastle, but for me, I also think Aston Villa would be a really good fit. He would be working under a manager that would continue to get the best out of him, and he would be playing regularly in the Premier League and Europa League. Arsenal should also be all over him, as he would be a sensational addition to their attack.”

Mbeumo’s current contract will expire at the end of next season, but Brentford have an option to extend his deal for one more year. Therefore, they can demand a lot of money to let him leave and want around £50m.

Mbeumo is a Premier League proven player and would be a great coup for Arsenal should they hire him. However, the African is a right winger and having already got Bukayo Saka and Ethan Nwaneri, the North London club don’t need to invest more to add further depth in this department.

Instead, they would be better off saving the money to bolster the left flank and the centre-forward position this summer.