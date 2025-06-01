Arsenal in battle with Liverpool & Man Utd to sign Brighton star Yankuba Minteh

Arsenal are in battle with a host of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Manchester United, to sign Brighton and Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh, according to Fichajes.

The Gambia international moved to the Amex Stadium last summer from Newcastle United. Following a successful loan spell at Eredivisie side Feyenoord, where he netted 11 goals and provided five assists, it’s safe to say that the winger is quickly adapting to life in a more competitive Premier League after providing 12 goal contributions across all competitions in the recently completed season.

Now, Fichajes reports that several Premier League clubs, including Arsenal, have been monitoring the 20-year-old’s performances for Brighton.

The report adds that his speed, confidence and dribbling ability have piqued the interest of the Gunners, who have now placed him on their radar over a possible swoop to the Emirates Stadium in the summer.

However, Arsenal face stern competition in the race for the Gambian’s signature, as the report claims that they’ll need to ward off interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

Minteh’s contract at Brighton will run until the summer of 2029, and Arsenal would need to submit an offer above his €30m (£25m) Transfermarkt valuation to trump their Premier League rivals for his signature.

Depth

Minteh would be a significant addition to the Gunners squad if he joined, and his skillset could also be developed further under the tutelage of Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal currently have Bukayo Saka on the right wing, and the Englishman has nailed his place in Arteta’s starting eleven, so Minteh would only be used as a back-up option on that flank.

However, the 20-year-old is also able to play from the left wing so he would provide solid competition to the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard for a starting spot.

Minteh could be seen as a relatively affordable option to provide depth in the Arsenal attack and he wouldn’t need time to settle due to his experience of playing in the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal decide to formalise their interest in Minteh but they could yet face stiff competition from the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd if the winger opts to leave Brighton this summer.