Tottenham battling with Arsenal to sign Bradley Barcola

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign PSG star Bradley Barcola, as per Caught Offside.

The Lilywhites currently have Son Heung-min as the first-choice option to deploy on the left flank. However, the South Korean will turn 34 next year and is set to enter the final year of his current contract.

Timo Werner was an option for this position, but has returned to his parent club, RB Leipzig. He joined on a loan deal, and his performance level wasn’t up to the standard to hire him permanently.

Mathys Tel can also be deployed on the left side of the attack, but he joined on a loan deal in January, and it remains to be seen whether they eventually manage to secure his service permanently this summer.

Therefore, Tottenham are seemingly willing to purchase a new wide forward. Caught Offside state that Tottenham are interested in Barcola and have scouted him closely in recent months before making a potential swoop.

PSG don’t want to let him leave just yet and want to tie him down to a fresh long-term contract. But, if they are forced to sell him, they want at least £84m.

Battle

The report say that the price tag isn’t the only obstacle for Tottenham to seal the deal, as Arsenal and Manchester City are also keen on purchasing him.

The Gunners are said to be looking to remain active this summer to bolster several areas of the squad and close the gap with Liverpool. They are already close to agreeing on a deal to sign Martin Zubimendi, while Mikel Arteta’s side have been working on a deal to hire a new prolific goalscorer.

Furthermore, they want a new left-sided forward as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard haven’t been able to showcase their best in the recently concluded campaign.

Barcola has displayed his qualities for PSG this season and helped them win the quadruple. He made 39 goal contributions in all competitions.

The 22-year-old is a top-class player and is comfortable on either flank; therefore, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Tottenham should either club purchase him.