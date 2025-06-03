Arsenal in talks to sign Leroy Sane ahead of Tottenham



According to CFbayerninsider, Arsenal have taken concrete steps to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane ahead of Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Gunners are planning to reinforce their forward department for the 2025/26 season. A new striker is the main priority for manager Mikel Arteta, but the club are also in the transfer market for a versatile winger.

Sane’s name has been mentioned in the last few weeks, and CFbayerninsider claim that Arsenal have taken ‘concrete steps’ to beat Spurs in the race to sign the experienced German star.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has told the outlet that Arsenal have already started talks with Sane’s super-agent Pini Zahavi over a free transfer when the winger’s contract expires on June 30.

Possible deal

Sane was one of the best wingers in the Premier League during his time at Manchester City. The 29-year-old managed 55 goal contributions from just 90 appearances in the English top flight.

The Schalke 04 graduate made the surprise move to Bayern from the Cityzens in 2020, but he could secure a comeback amid his contract stand-off with Bayern which has extended for several weeks.

Sane was close to penning a new long-term deal before he changed his representative. Zahavi has proved to be a difficult negotiator for the German champions and the winger could leave on a Bosman move.

The attacker, who earns £220,000 weekly at Bayern, would be a cost-effective signing for the Gunners. He can operate from the right or left wing and would provide a quality alternative in the first-team squad.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that the club are super short in numbers. Sane could be brought in to provide backup to Bukayo Saka on the right wing as well as compete for a starting position on the left wing.

The club’s faithful will expect a young winger with potential to join, but Sane would be a good fit. He is well versed with playing high intensity football and has been a good contributor of goals and assists at Bayern.

Sane’s playing time reduced after Michael Olise’s arrival last term, but he still managed 19 goal involvements.