Liverpool lead race ahead of Tottenham to sign Marc Guehi

Liverpool are reportedly leading the race ahead of Tottenham Hotspur to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, as per Football Insider.

The Englishman has been in excellent form at Selhurst Park in recent years. After helping the Eagles finish mid-table in the Premier League in the 2023/24 season, he was selected to play for the England national team for the European Championship last summer.

The defender was Gareth Southgate’s first-choice centre-back option and helped his country reach the final before losing to Spain.

Guehi guided Crystal Palace to finish mid-table in the Premier League once again in the recently concluded campaign. However, he has propelled his team to win the FA Cup, and this was the South London club’s first major trophy in the club’s history.

So, having won the world’s oldest competition, Oliver Glasner’s side have qualified for next season’s Europa League.

However, speculation surrounding Guehi’s future has been emerging in recent times as his existing deal with Palace will expire at the end of next campaign.

Liverpool want Guehi

Football Insider state that Guehi is expected to leave Selhurst Park over the coming months, and Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him to bolster the backline.

Tottenham are also in this race, but the player has rejected a move to the Lilywhites as he wants to join a club where he can challenge for big prizes consistently. Newcastle United are also in this race and have been on the trail of the Englishman since last summer.

Crystal Palace slapped a whopping £75m price tag on his head last summer, but considering his current contract situation, they would be forced to let him leave in a cut-price deal this summer unless they manage to tie him down to a fresh term.

Guehi is valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt and that may be a more realistic valuation for the defender this summer if he doesn’t pen a new deal with Palace.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk are the first-choice centre-back pairing for Liverpool. But the Frenchman is in a similar contractual situation to Guehi, while the Dutchman is approaching the twilight of his career.

On the other hand, Tottenham struggled with defensive frailties last season, and considering Cristian Romero has been linked with a move away from the club, Spurs would have to hire a new defender should the South American eventually leave.

Guehi is a Premier League proven player and would be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they eventually manage to get the deal done by defeating Tottenham in this race.