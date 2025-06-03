Arsenal keen on signing Brighton forward Joao Pedro

Arsenal have indicated interest in signing Brighton and Hove Albion forward Joao Pedro this summer, according to Fichajes.

The 23-year-old could be set for a departure this summer after reports in recent months have linked him with a move away from the South Coast club, with several Premier League clubs reportedly interested in signing him.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal have now joined the race to sign the Brazil international. His performances for the Seagulls, where he provided 17 goal contributions, have ignited the interest of the North London club, who are now looking to sign him this summer.

The report adds that the 23-year-old’s versatility, link-up play and technicality, as well as his age, fit the kind of profile the Gunners need to bolster their attack, and the club have now earmarked him as a possible transfer option.

With three years remaining in his contract, the Spanish outlet adds that Brighton are reluctant to let Pedro leave the Amex Stadium this summer unless they receive an offer worth around £67m.

On the other hand, the North London club are pondering whether to send such a substantial offer to Brighton, especially when several clubs across Europe are so interested in the Brazilian centre-forward, according to the report.

Versatile forward

Arsenal are set for an attacking revamp this summer as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster key positions across the frontline.

The centre-forward position has been vacant, with attacking midfielder Kai Havertz filling the role, where he has occasionally impressed. Gabriel Jesus’ incessant injuries have also seen him struggle to replicate his first-season form, and he has failed to nail down a starting berth at the club.

The club have now earmarked Brighton’s Pedro as a possible option to bolster their centre-forward role ahead of the next Premier League campaign. The Brazilian has been one of the standout players in the league since moving to East Sussex from Championship side Watford in 2020.

Although the Gunners have been linked with other out-and-out centre-forward options like Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyökeres, Pedro could offer Mikel Arteta a range of versatility where he can operate across any position in the frontline.

The 23-year-old is, without a doubt, a fantastic player, but £67m might be too steep for a player who will likely not be a regular starter for the club if he joins.