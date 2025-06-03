Man Utd set to open talks to sign Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United are set to open talks to sign Bryan Mbeumo after the Brentford star gave the green light over a move to Old Trafford this summer, as per David Ornstein.

The Cameroon international has been a revelation in the Premier League since moving from the French second-division side to West London in 2019. He enjoyed his most prolific season since moving to the English top flight, netting 20 goals and providing eight assists.

Writing on The Athletic, Ornstein reports that Mbeumo’s performances for the Bees have put him on the radar of several clubs in the Premier League, including United, Arsenal, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur.

It appears the Red Devils are now set to trump their rivals in acquiring his signature, as the report claims that the former France youth international has agreed on a move to Old Trafford this summer if both clubs can decide on a deal.

Ornstein claims that Mbeumo ‘wants to join’ Man Utd this summer so it’s now up to the North West giants to agree a fee with Brentford for his transfer.

The report adds that United are now set to open talks with Brentford as they look to reach an agreement to sign the 25-year-old, who is valued at €55m (£46m) by Transfermarkt.

Mbeumo gives United green light

A classic example of a late bloomer, Mbeumo had made just four Ligue 1 appearances for Troyes before sealing a move to Brentford.

He kicked off the 2021–22 season aged 22 and has shown consistent growth with every campaign since. In Brentford’s first three Premier League seasons, he recorded eight, nine, and nine goals respectively—before enjoying a true breakout in the 2024/25 campaign.

This past season proved to be the most prolific of his career, finishing with 20 goals and nine assists. Only Mohamed Salah (28), Alexander Isak (23), and Erling Haaland outscored him in the league.

Landing a player like Mbeumo at the peak of his career and fresh off a standout goalscoring season represents smart, forward-thinking business by Manchester United.

Even without European football, the club are approaching the transfer window with bold ambition—already wrapping up the signing of Matheus Cunha.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank recently described the Cameroonian international as ‘expensive,’ which sets the tone for what could be tough negotiations, with the Bees likely to demand a hefty fee for their highly sought-after right winger.