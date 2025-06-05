Arsenal only club in talks to sign Benjamin Sesko



According to Sky Germany journalist Philipp Hinze, Arsenal are the only club in discussions with RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko amid interest from Manchester United.

The Gunners are expected to sign a new centre-forward during the summer transfer window. Sesko is the number 1 priority for the London giants, and Hinze reports that the club are in ‘concrete’ talks with Leipzig and the striker.

Man United have also been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old, who netted 21 goals in all competitions for Leipzig last season. However, the Gunners are the ‘only club’ negotiating with the German club at the current point.

Hinze posted on X: “Arsenal are the only club to have made concrete contact with Leipzig so far. Manchester United are interested but have not yet negotiated with Leipzig. Arsenal are so far the only club in contact with both sides, with RB Leipzig and with Sesko.”

Quality striker

Arsenal finished 10 points behind Premier League champions Liverpool last term. They suffered the same number of defeats as Liverpool (4), but played out 14 draws compared to the Reds’ 9.

The Gunners will be determined to close the gap next season. A marquee striker seems a necessity with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus having struggled to find consistency leading the line over the last 2 years.

Sesko is far from a finished article at the moment, but the Slovenian ace has immense potential. He generates plenty of power with his shots and has the ability to score wondergoals from outside the box.

He would provide an upgrade on Havertz and Jesus in this aspect. Sesko can get behind defences with his immense pace. He also provides a strong aerial presence from set-pieces with his height (195cm).

Sesko would be a perfect acquisition for the striker’s role at Arsenal. He could develop into a potent goalscoring striker. He has a release clause worth £67 million in his contract with Leipzig, but the Gunners may seek to negotiate payment terms.

They are unlikely to pay the fee in a single payment due to concerns over Profit and Sustainability Rules. Arsenal could prefer to settle the package over multiple seasons. They need to be quick to avoid the prospect of United hijacking their pursuit.