Manchester United could sign Marc-Andre ter Stegen in exciting swap deal

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford is back at the club after a productive loan spell at Aston Villa since the winter. Unai Emery’s side is unable to afford a permanent transfer for the Englishman and in spite of his exceptional performances under the Spaniard, him and the Red Devils might look to part ways for good during the transfer window.

Barcelona have been closely linked with Rashford since several months and according to El Nacional, they are prepared to offer their captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen in a swap deal for the 27-year-old. Ter Stegen spent much of the preceded season recovering from a knee injury, during which time Wojciech Szczesny overtook him in Hansi Flick’s pecking order.

Ter Stegen’s performances since recovering have not been far better either and that is likely to see the German international become third choice behind Inaki Pena as well. With not much promise regarding his game time in Catalonia, Manchester United have been touted as a potential destination for the 33-year-old as they look to move on from Andre Onana.

United unlikely to sign Ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen has had a fantastic career at Barcelona over the past decade and was vital to their 2015 Champions League success. He also continues to be the primary shot-stopper for Germany, a decision which Julian Nagelsmann reaffirmed in the lead up to Die Mannschaft’s Nations League semi-final against Portugal on Wednesday.

However, Manchester United are unlikely to be able to get their hands on the goalkeeper. Their lack of European football is set to be a massive hurdle in pursuit of some of their primary targets and a player of Ter Stegen’s calibre is unlikely to join the Red Devils due to that reason given that he has consistently featured in the Champions League over his career at Barca.

Moreover, Ter Stegen has a contract until June 2028 and plans on obliging the deal until it eventually runs out having confirmed that he plans on staying at Barcelona next season. It will be interesting if Barcelona still continue to be interested in Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, as his sale would significantly bolster Manchester United’s finances.