Liverpool ‘dream’ of signing Newcastle star Alexander Isak

Liverpool reportedly ‘dream’ of signing Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

After not spending much money in the last two transfer windows, the Reds have been very busy this summer despite winning the Premier League title last campaign.

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s decision to leave, the Merseyside club have purchased Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen to replace the Englishman.

Moreover, Arne Slot’s side have been working on a deal to sign Florian Wirtz from the German side. Having agreed on personal terms with the player, they have been negotiating with Erik ten Hag’s side to seal the deal.

Furthermore, they are closing in on a deal to sign Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth. Andy Robertson displayed average performances last term, and Kostas Tsimikas hasn’t been able to break into the starting line-up since joining, so Slot wants a younger LB as a potential long-term replacement for the Scotsman.

Now, on TBR Football, Bailey says that Liverpool are in for a huge summer and are still looking for a new striker to replace Darwin Núñez, who struggled to find regular game time under Slot last term.

Isak to Liverpool

The Reds would also be open to letting Diogo Jota leave should a suitable proposal arrive. Núñez’s representatives have already started exploring options to find a new destination for him.

Liverpool are interested in Hugo Ekitike, Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres, and Benjamin Sesko and have been working to hire any one of them. But, Slot’s side’s ‘dream’ target is Isak, and they have been monitoring his situation at St James’ Park before making a potential swoop. So, it is likely that they could bring in a top-class striker as well.

Isak has showcased his productivity in the Premier League in the last couple of seasons. After scoring 21 goals in the 2023/24 campaign, he netted 23 times in the Premier League last term.

The Swedish international even scored twice and registered an assist against Liverpool in two games in the recently concluded campaign, including the strike in the Carabao Cup final that helped the Magpies overcome their long trophy drought.

Therefore, if Liverpool manage to secure his service before the deadline, it will be a great coup.