Liverpool ‘seriously considering’ move for Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon

Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ a swoop to sign Newcastle United’s winger Anthony Gordon this summer, as per TEAMtalk.

Gordon came through the ranks at Liverpool’s academy before crossing to the blue side of the Merseyside divide to join Everton in 2017. He has since grown in leaps and bounds, securing a big-money move to Newcastle, where he has impressed.

It appears Liverpool are now looking to re-sign their former academy star, as TEAMtalk claims that the Reds are ‘seriously considering’ a possible swoop to sign the England international this summer should an opportunity present itself.

The report adds that the Premier League champions are plotting a squad revamp and have now ‘intensified’ their efforts to sign the Liverpool-born winger as a possible replacement for Luis Diaz, who is attracting much interest this summer.

Although Gordon is happy at Tyneside and is not pushing for a possible departure, he would be open to a switch to Anfield following a failed summer move, as he views Merseyside as a ‘dream destination’ according to the report.

Following his long-term contract renewal last October, it’s unsurprising that Gordon won’t come cheap as TEAMtalk reports that Newcastle are unwilling to entertain any offers below £80m for the Englishman’s departure from St James’ Park.

Luis Diaz’s replacement?

Barely a month after wrapping up what was an assertive campaign, Liverpool have already kicked off an equally bold transfer window in a bid to defend their Premier League title and mount a serious challenge in Europe.

The club have already completed the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, and talks are reportedly intensifying for Frimpong’s teammate Florian Wirtz and Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

Outgoings are not entirely ruled out, as the report claims the Reds will likely undergo an overhaul. With Diaz receiving persistent interest from clubs abroad, it’s only wise that Arne Slot’s side begin to search for possible replacements, and Gordon fits the bill.

The youngster’s talent is unquestionable—boasting pace, finishing, link-up play, dribbling flair, and a tireless engine—making Gordon an ideal fit for Slot’s system and a near direct replacement for Diaz.

While much attention is on Liverpool’s aggressive recruitment drive, significant outgoings are expected too, and the funds raised could play a major role in financing Gordon’s potential move this summer.