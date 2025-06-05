Liverpool keen on signing Rafael Leao as a replacement for Luis Diaz

Liverpool have already made their first signing of the summer in Jeremie Frimpong and could soon capture Florian Wirtz as well. After a double raid on Bayer Leverkusen, the Premier League champions will likely turn their attention to rebuilding their defence, following which they may be obliged to revamp their offensive department, especially if Luis Diaz leaves.

Diaz has been linked with leaving Anfield since several months and after not penning a contract extension just yet, he could be allowed to leave the club for the right offer. With the Colombian’s future under a cloud of doubt, Tutto Mercato has reported that Liverpool are interested in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao as his replacement.

Milan could let Leao leave for £67 million in the summer having failed to qualify for any European competition for next season. England has been widely tipped to be his next destination and Liverpool are looking to sign one of the world’s most exciting wingers to replace a key member of their triumphant 2024/25 side.

Leao will have big boots to fill

If Rafael Leao joins Liverpool, he will have a considerable amount of pressure to perform. In Luis Diaz, the Portuguese international will be replacing a player who has popped up with numerous crucial goals and assists for the Reds in recent years and having done a good job for AC Milan in the last few years, playing at the same level in England may be his next big challenge.

Nonetheless, he would be a great addition as he remains among a handful of wingers with vintage qualities. Leao has excellent footwork and dribbling, is able to isolate defenders and take them on successfully, all while being capable enough to cut inside and make the difference by contributing to the goods in the final third on a consistent basis.

Like Diaz, he also works hard without the ball and in Arne Slot’s system, Leao’s defensive attributes will be held in particularly good stead as well. All things point towards the 25-year-old being a worthy addition to the Liverpool squad although the Reds will very likely look to sell a couple of attackers first before bringing in reinforcements.