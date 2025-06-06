Arsenal plot ambitious swoop to sign Morgan Rogers

Arsenal are reportedly plotting an ambitious swoop to sign Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, as per The Times.

Since moving to Villa Park last year, the 22-year-old has established himself as an ideal part of Unai Emery’s starting eleven. He helped his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four in the 2023/24 season and guided them to finish in the top six last term. Meaning they are set to play European football in back-to-back campaigns.

In 54 appearances in all competitions, the Englishman scored 14 goals and registered 13 assists last term. He even netted against PSG in the Champions League quarter-final.

Now, The Times report that Arsenal are interested in reinforcing the frontline and have identified Rogers as a serious option. However, purchasing him won’t be easy as Villa will definitely demand a lot of money to let their biggest asset leave.

Emery’s side are reportedly at risk of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules, so they need to balance the books by players’ sales before the end of this month.

The former Manchester City youngster is valued at around £46m by Transfermarkt and still has five years left in his current contract at Villa Park.

Rogers to Arsenal

Rogers is a versatile player as he is a CAM by trait, but is efficient in playing on the left flank as well. The youngster is also capable of providing cover on the opposite side, but doesn’t always showcase his best in this position.

Arsenal are reportedly willing to hire a new left-sided forward and have been linked with a host of names, with Nico Williams and Anthony Gordon being among them.

However, if they manage to hire Rogers to bolster this area, that would be a great coup. He is quick, strong, excellent at driving the ball from deep, and is also capable of creating opportunities for fellow attackers. Rogers is already a top-class player and isn’t a finished article yet.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him to the Emirates Stadium before the end of this window.