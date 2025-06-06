Arsenal remain interested in signing Rodrygo Goes



According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are keen on signing one of Real Madrid’s leading forwards this summer.

The Gunners are expected to bolster their frontline during the ongoing transfer window. A marquee centre-forward and a versatile winger are the top priorities for the London heavyweights.

Sky Sports claim that Arsenal are aiming to bolster the left wing department ahead of next season, and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo Goes is one of the names high on the Gunners’ wishlist for the role.

Arsenal are also looking at Leroy Sane, Nico Williams and Morgan Rogers. Rodrygo is due to speak with manager Xabi Alonso. The 24-year-old’s future is unclear despite three years left on his contract.

Fantastic signing

Rodrygo has been a mainstay in the Madrid line-up for the past few years. He has had another top campaign with 24 goal contributions from 51 games, and could add to his tally during the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States.

The big question mark is whether he will travel with Los Blancos for the tournament. Madrid are closing in on the signing of River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono, who is predominantly a right-sided winger. His arrival could hamper Rodrygo.

The Brazilian star has largely played on the right wing for Los Blancos, but he is more comfortable from the left. Looking at his statistics, he has 12 goal involvements from just 12 appearances from the left wing for the Spanish giants this term.

Rodrygo believes he needs to play from the left wing to express himself with more creativity. That seems unlikely to happen at Madrid with Vinicius Junior having established himself from the position for the La Liga giants. Hence, he could move on.

Arsenal need to capitalise and secure his services. He would be a fantastic signing and would provide an upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. The 24-year-old is much better with his distribution and ball control in the final third.

Rodrygo has a Transfermarkt value of £84 million and Arsenal may have to invest something similar to persuade Madrid to do business. It would represent a huge outlay, but the Gunners will be signing a winger in the prime of his career.