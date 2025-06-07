Liverpool ‘exploring’ move to sign Kim Min-jae

Liverpool are reportedly ‘exploring’ a move to sign Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae, as per Caught Offside.

After helping Napoli win the Serie A title in the 2022/23 season, the 28-year-old attracted a lot of attention, but the Bavarian club eventually managed to win the race for him.

However, he hasn’t been able to showcase his best at the Allianz Arena over the last couple of years, still, he helped them win the Bundesliga trophy last term. In 27 appearances in the German top flight, the South Korean scored twice and kept nine clean sheets.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Bayern Munich are ready to cash-in on him this summer, although he still has three years left in his current contract, and are prepared to accept around £29m [€35m].

The record German champions initially wanted around £42m for him, but have now decided to drop their price. Kim is keen on leaving to take a fresh challenge, and his preference is to move to the Premier League.

Liverpool are ‘exploring’ a move to sign him by taking advantage of his current situation and could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

Kim to Liverpool

However, purchasing him won’t be easy as Chelsea and Newcastle United are also in this race, while the Magpies have already held initial talks. Moreover, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan have also expressed their interest in signing him.

Kim, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is quick, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions. Although he couldn’t manage to flourish his career at Allianz Arena, he is a talented player and might be able to regain his form in a different environment.

With Liverpool lacking depth in their defensive department, signing a new centre-back would be the right decision, and Kim could be a shrewd acquisition should they eventually manage to secure his service.

Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are the first-choice centre-back pairing for the Reds, while Jarell Quansah is the backup. Joe Gomez is another option, but he struggled with fitness problems last term.

Konate’s current contract will expire at the end of next season, so his future isn’t secured at Anfield, while Van Dijk is edging closer to the final few years of his career.