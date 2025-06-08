Man Utd tipped to make Diomande offer in coming days



According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Manchester United are interested in signing one of Sporting Lisbon’s best defenders this summer.

The Red Devils are poised for a busy summer transfer window. They have already bolstered their attack with the purchase of Wolverhampton Wanderers star Matheus Cunha.

Talks are also underway with Brentford to land winger Bryan Mbeumo. A centre-back could be another priority, and A Bola claim that Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande is on their radar.

Crystal Palace recently made an enquiry for the Ivorian star and were told that Diomande will cost £51 million.

Man United are also very attentive to the player’s situation, and could make an offer to sign him in the coming days.

Top talent

United have a potential void to fill in the heart of the defence this summer. They have decided to part ways with Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans after the expiry of their contracts.

Manager Ruben Amorim may want a new addition to the ranks, considering Lisandro Martinez is sidelined after a serious knee injury. Ayden Heaven was signed in January, but he is still very inexperienced at the senior level.

Diomande would be a solid acquisition for the Red Devils, having developed under Amorim at Sporting for the last few years. The 21-year-old is a strong distributor and completed 94% of his passes in the Primeira Liga last season.

The talented youngster won 65% of his aerial challenges and has impressed with his recoveries and ability to clear his lines. He has a huge ceiling and would be a fabulous signing to provide competition for places in the back three.

£51m does not appear a significant price for a player with enormous potential. If Amorim gives the green light for a transfer, United could push to negotiate a long-term payment plan with the Portuguese champions for Diomande.

The Red Devils may need to be quick with the same. Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also mentioned as admirers of the Ivorian. The duo can guarantee Champions League football, but Diomande could be tempted to reunite with Amorim at United.