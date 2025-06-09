Liverpool preparing £101 million bid to sign Newcastle United star Alexander Isak

Liverpool are still two months away from beginning the defence of the Premier League title but their squad rebuild is very much in flow. Jeremie Frimpong’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen has been confirmed and the Reds are hopeful of securing a deal for Florian Wirtz sooner rather than later too. And as it seems, the German might not be their only big money acquisition.

Fichajes (h/t Sport Illustrated) has reported that Liverpool are also looking to make a bid worth £101 million for Newcastle United hitman Alexander Isak. He is one of the top strikers in the world and has been tipped to make a move to one of the league’s bigger sides next season. Though the Magpies are looking to extend his contract, no agreement has been reached yet.

Arsenal have also been strongly linked with Isak in recent months, although more recently, their focus seems to have shifted towards Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres. Mikel Arteta might continue to fancy a deal for the former Real Sociedad striker anyways but his asking price might be too steep for the Gunners, who are eyeing several more reinforcements to their squad.

Isak promises to be a superb signing

Just when it had seemed that Florian Wirtz would be the marquee signing for Liverpool in the summer, the excitement around Alexander Isak’s arrival could trump that of the Bayer Leverkusen prodigy. Under Arne Slot, the team has done exceptionally well and the level they could reach with a number nine that consistently brings the goods to the table is an ominous potential.

Isak has been impressive to say the least for Newcastle United and in the recently concluded season, he had 27 goals as well as six assists to his name in all competitions. And while there is no push from his side to leave St. James’ Park just yet, Liverpool’s offer coupled with Eddie Howe’s side’s failure in reaching the Champions League next season might be a cue to him asking to leave.

Should they sign Alexander Isak, Liverpool would have also replaced Mohamed Salah’s output in the final third for the next few years. The 25-year-old is not the Egyptian’s positional replacement but considering how heavily the team have been reliant on the winger over the last couple of seasons, the club’s idea may have always been to bring in a player who could replicate the numbers.