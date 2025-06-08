Chelsea set to make improved bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens

Chelsea have until June 10th to secure a few more signings for the Club World Cup in the United States starting from next week. Enzo Maresca’s employers have already acquired Liam Delap from Ipswich Town and have also been keen on signing a winger with an opening offer having been submitted for Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens a few hours ago.

Dortmund turned down the initial proposal worth roughly £29 million from the Londoners but Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea are going to imminently ‘improve their proposal’ to sign the 20-year-old. The 20-year-old is expected to move back to England sooner rather than later and the Blues have been heavily mooted as his next possible destination.

It is highly probable that Gittens leaves Borussia Dortmund in the summer having supposedly been excluded from Niko Kovac’s long-term plans at the club. In spite of scoring 12 goals and provided five assists in all competitions, his game time was limited by the former Bayern Munich coach in the second half of 2024/25 with no sign of improvements in the upcoming campaign.

Chelsea could get their man soon

With Borussia Dortmund thought to be planning for next season without Jamie Gittens, it makes perfect sense for them to part ways with him sooner rather than later. However, Chelsea would have expected their initial bid to have been rejected and will need to make an offer closer to the £50 million mark to land the talent forward.

Gittens has shown glimpses of his sky-high potential a number of times with his fantastic dribbling and ability to finish. He is also a hard-working player without the ball, unlike the wingers Chelsea have had this year. Nuri Sahin also described him as a ‘fantastic’ player, which is a testament to how highly the Englishman is regarded at the early stages of his career.

How much Chelsea plan on offering next for Gittens remains to be seen but it would not be a surprise if they lose the race against time and fail to capture their man in time for the Club World Cup. Nevertheless, he would be an exciting addition to their team and significantly bolster their offensive department heading into next season should a transfer materialise down the line.