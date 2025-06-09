Viktor Gyokeres prefers joining Arsenal over Manchester United in the summer

Arsenal and Manchester United are both pursuing new strikers in the summer. Amongst numerous others, the duo have been linked with Sporting Lisbon marksman Viktor Gyokeres, who is expected to move to the Premier League after a superb season in Portugal. Thanks to scoring 54 goals and providing 13 assists in 2024/25, his £63 million price tag could be a huge bargain.

Mirror (h/t Caught Offside) has reported that Gyokeres would prefer joining Arsenal over Manchester United. While the source has not dived into the specifics behind the Swedish international’s inclination towards the Gunners, it is very likely due to them having a stronger squad, a more stable sporting project and Champions League participation next season.

Benjamin Sesko has also been mooted as a top target for the Londoners and talks have been ongoing for the Slovenian’s potential capture from RB Leipzig although the report adds that Arsenal could ‘switch’ their priorities as a result of Gyokeres’ penchant. It would possibly make sense for them to add the 27-year-old to their squad, mainly due to his mercurial output in the final third.

Arsenal may turn to Gyokeres soon

Viktor Gyokeres might overtake Benjamin Sesko as the chief target for Arsenal. RB Leipzig are asking for over £90 million for their ace, so not only is his counterpart’s signing cheaper but it also allows the club to bring in somebody with better returns, more experience and very importantly, a background of having played in England for some part of his career.

Plus, there is every reason to think that Gyokeres can live up to the billing in the Premier League because he has been largely effective in the Champions League too and not just in Liga NOS. His exploits in the European Cup include a hat-trick against Manchester City in a 4-1 drubbing of Pep Guardiola’s men in Lisbon during the league phase of the competition.

Everything points towards Gyokeres joining the Premier League this summer and his inclination towards joining Arsenal over reuniting with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United could hint at a transfer being around the corner. It will be interesting to see when the Gunners kickstart talks for him and just how much of a catalyst he can be towards their ambition of winning titles.