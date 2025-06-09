Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to leave the club once his contract expires at the end of June. The 28-year-old will bring down the curtains on a nine-year stint on Merseyside after what has been a rather underwhelming season for him. In 26 appearances in the Premier League, the English international scored only three times and had two assists to his name.

Nonetheless, he remains linked with the league’s bigger sides and Fichajes (h/t Caught Offside) has reported that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are in a battle to sign the forward. Both clubs are looking to rebuild their offences in the summer and Dominic Calvert-Lewin is seen as the ideal back-up striker from a cost as well as experience perspective.

Spurs might hold upper hand for Cunha

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to sign Thomas Frank as their new coach. While Ange Postecoglou’s sacking sent a lot of criticism the board’s way, there is the anticipation of returning to the Champions League next season and under new management, Spurs will hope they can put on a better showing in the Premier League as well.

A squad rebuild could see them sign Mathys Tel permanently from Bayern Munich although the Frenchman is likely to be utilised down the left flank as opposed to in a central role. Therefore, Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s signing to compete with Dominic Solanke seems like a sensible choice with Spurs expected to be the player’s preferred destination over Manchester United.

Ruben Amorim’s side has already signed Matheus Cunha and should the manager struggle to get rid of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, he will have enough depth in the middle of attack. The prospect of increased competition, a lack of game time and also not playing in the Champions League for the first time ever may all be detractors to United’s interest in Calvert-Lewin.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham have zeroed in on the player as their primary target or whether they are open to spending a sum of money on another player. As far as Man United are concerned, it is difficult to see them going for another striker unless they can get rid of what they have first.