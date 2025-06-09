Man Utd in advanced talks to sign Viktor Gyokeres

Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Sporting CP centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to Fichajes.

The 27-year-old was arguably the most lethal forward in Europe last season, racking up a staggering 54 goals and 13 assists in just 52 appearances to propel the Verde e Brancos to their 21st Primeira Liga crown. Such prolific form was always bound to spark widespread interest — and it now looks as though Manchester United are poised to secure his signature.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils are no longer biding their time and have decided to go ‘all out’ to secure the signing of the 6ft 2in prolific hitman ‘as soon as possible.’

The Spanish outlet adds that Gyokeres has been earmarked as a perfect profile that suits Ruben Amorim’s system, with his dominant presence and ability to trouble opposition defences being viewed as a lacking trait among the club’s forward options last season.

Man United are now willing to submit a formal offer in the region of £50m to bring the Sweden international to Old Trafford as they look to strengthen their attack next season, as per the report.

Amorim to reunite with Gyokeres?

The report also notes that the Swedish forward is open to a switch to the Premier League, with talks now ‘well advanced’ as both United and Sporting look to reach an agreement.

The Red Devils are one of the most ambitious sides in the summer transfer window so far. Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has already completed a move to the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while talks for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo are reportedly progressing.

Amorim is now eyeing more reinforcement upfront, and Gyokeres has now emerged as a prime target for last season’s Europa League finalists.

The ex-Coventry City man had a productive spell with Amorim during their time together at Sporting, where they achieved numerous accolades.

Having already been familiarised with the Portuguese manager’s style of play and demands from his forwards, he will likely take little to no time to hit the ground running should he make the switch to Old Trafford this summer.