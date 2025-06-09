Man Utd Transfer News
Man Utd in advanced talks to sign Viktor Gyokeres
Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Sporting CP centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres this summer, according to Fichajes.
According to Fichajes, the Red Devils are no longer biding their time and have decided to go ‘all out’ to secure the signing of the 6ft 2in prolific hitman ‘as soon as possible.’
The Spanish outlet adds that Gyokeres has been earmarked as a perfect profile that suits Ruben Amorim’s system, with his dominant presence and ability to trouble opposition defences being viewed as a lacking trait among the club’s forward options last season.
Man United are now willing to submit a formal offer in the region of £50m to bring the Sweden international to Old Trafford as they look to strengthen their attack next season, as per the report.
Amorim to reunite with Gyokeres?
The report also notes that the Swedish forward is open to a switch to the Premier League, with talks now ‘well advanced’ as both United and Sporting look to reach an agreement.
The Red Devils are one of the most ambitious sides in the summer transfer window so far. Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha has already completed a move to the club from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while talks for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo are reportedly progressing.
Amorim is now eyeing more reinforcement upfront, and Gyokeres has now emerged as a prime target for last season’s Europa League finalists.
The ex-Coventry City man had a productive spell with Amorim during their time together at Sporting, where they achieved numerous accolades.
Having already been familiarised with the Portuguese manager’s style of play and demands from his forwards, he will likely take little to no time to hit the ground running should he make the switch to Old Trafford this summer.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 19 mins ago
Man Utd in advanced talks to sign Viktor Gyokeres
Manchester United are in advanced talks to sign Sporting CP centre-forward Viktor Gyokeres this...
-
Arsenal/ 7 hours ago
Arsenal have agreed terms with Sesko, negotiating fee
According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are progressing in talks to sign their primary striker...
-
Premier League/ 7 hours ago
Everton ‘approach’ Galatasaray to sign left-wing Alper Yılmaz
Everton are plotting a swoop to sign Galatasaray left-winger Baris Alper Yılmaz this summer, according...
-
Chelsea/ 11 hours ago
Chelsea keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike
Chelsea remain keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt’s forward Hugo Ekitike this summer, as per...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 12 hours ago
Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to leave the club once his contract expires...