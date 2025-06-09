Arsenal have agreed terms with Sesko, negotiating fee



According to Caught Offside, Arsenal are progressing in talks to sign their primary striker target this summer.

The Gunners are planning to make multiple signings and the focus could be on bolstering the attacking department.

RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko is the no.1 striker target and Caught Offside claim that Arsenal have agreed personal terms with him.

Talks are now ongoing between the clubs. Leipzig are holding out for his £67 million release clause, but Arsenal want to bring the fee down.

A meeting was held in London earlier this month and there is optimism that a full agreement can be reached soon.

Quality striker

Sesko was the Gunners’ main striker target last summer, but the 22-year-old decided to extend his contract with Leipzig instead.

Arsenal did not pursue an alternative in the transfer market. They were interested in Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins at the turn of the year, but refused to pay over the odds for the England international.

Mikel Arteta’s side have returned to Sesko in the past few weeks. The Slovenian had a solid 2024/25 campaign with Leipzig. He accumulated 21 goals and provided 6 assists from 45 appearances.

His statistics were not exemplary, but the Gunners have been monitoring his steady progression in Germany. Sesko would provide something different to Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus for the club next season.

Sesko is blessed with plenty of pace, but provides a strong aerial presence in the box. He can also score goals with either foot comfortably. He generates plenty of power in his shots and has netted some stunning long-range goals.

At 22, he has the scope to develop further and become an elite centre-forward. This could be a primary reason why the club are keen on landing his signature ahead of Sporting Lisbon sensation Viktor Gyokeres, who is the backup striker target.

Arsenal have verbally agreed terms with the Swede, but no talks have been held with Sporting Lisbon. The London giants could contemplate a move for the former Coventry City man if they can’t find a breakthrough with Leipzig for Sesko.