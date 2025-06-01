Arsenal have verbally agreed terms with Viktor Gyokeres



According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Arsenal have verbally agreed on personal terms with Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners are expected to sign a new centre-forward this summer, and Tavolieri reports that RB Leipzig have started a dialogue with Arsenal regarding Benjamin Sesko.

However, Arsenal don’t want to be left empty-handed, and they are working simultaneously on several fronts in case talks were to break down over a move for Sesko.

The Gunners have yet to agree on terms with the Slovenian, but Gyokeres has already given his verbal agreement to join the club.

Backup option

Arsenal are hot on the trail of Sesko. They were unable to recruit him last summer, but the hierarchy remain determined to bring him to north London. Manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly a keen admirer of the 22-year-old.

Sesko netted 21 goals alongside 6 assists for Leipzig last season. He played in a front two for the Bundesliga outfit and often operated in a deeper role. At Arsenal, he could establish himself as the lone striker going forward.

The Gunners created plenty of big chances last term, but lacked the cutting edge with their finishing. Sesko would provide an upgrade on Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. His long-range shooting skills make him a cut above the rest.

Sesko has a £67 million release clause in his contract and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can negotiate suitable payment terms. The club would also need to finalise personal terms with Sesko if the fee is agreed upon.

In case, there is a setback, the club could push to sign Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon. The 26-year-old has already given the green light to join Arsenal and it will cost a similar package (£67 million) to prise him away.

Gyokeres had a phenomenal 2024/25 season with 54 goals and 13 assists from 52 outings at club level. Despite his exceptional statistics, there are question marks whether the 26-year-old can find his feet in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez had a superb 34-goal campaign in his final year at Benfica, but he has looked a lost figure in English football. This could be an underlying concern, though Gyokeres is a much better finisher.

Gyokeres has been long admired by Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta. There is a strong possibility that the Gunners will turn to the ex-Coventry City striker if they are unsuccessful in their transfer pursuit of Sesko.