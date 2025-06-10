Arsenal open talks to sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham this summer

Arsenal will imminently sign a striker as they look for a consistent source of goals to propel them towards the Premier League title next season. In addition to a number nine, Mikel Arteta is also thought to be keen on a new winger and according to Football Transfers, the Gunners have held talks with West Ham over a potential switch for Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus is rated as one of the English top flight’s most exciting wingers and has a release clause of £84 million in his contract with the Hammers. With his employers missing out on European football in spite of spending lavishly last summer, they are open to sanctioning his departure although Arsenal have no intention of matching their demands.

Football Transfers has added that the north Londoners will only proceed with a deal should West Ham agree to sell Kudus closer to the £50 million mark. The 24-year-old would be a fantastic signing for Mikel Arteta given that he can play on both wings, lead the line and also play as an attacking midfielder, thus acting as a possible fill-in for Martin Odegaard too.

Kudus not worth the release clause

It goes without saying that Mohammed Kudus’ qualities are there to see but his returns in 2024/25 are far from a fair indicator of his release clause. With only five goals and four assists, the West Ham forward was not better than many of his teammates in the final third, and his sky-high price tag has only been a result of the glimpses of brilliance and potential he has shown.

With that said, Arsenal would yet be significantly bolstered by his addition for the transfer fee they believe is reasonable – close to £50 million. It will be interesting to see in which direction the negotiations between the two crosstown rivals go over the near future, though it would be very surprising if Kudus was the Gunners’ chief target for their flanks this year.