Arsenal make ‘written offer’ to sign Leroy Sane as free agent this summer

Arsenal have made a ‘written offer’ to sign Leroy Sane as a free agent this summer, Caught Offside has reported.

The former Manchester City star’s contract at Bayern Munich expires at the end of the month and with no agreement in place over a renewal yet, he has been linked with joining other clubs in time for the upcoming campaign.

Fenerbahce are also in the race for Sane and have interestingly offered him a very attractive contract while there is also a proposal from Bayern on the table.

The report adds that the player’s preference is Arsenal but their monetary terms fall short of what the 29-year-old is seeking. That said, it might still be a while until his future is resolved.

Bayern Munich are set to include Sane in their travelling party to the United States for the Club World Cup commencing next week, which might indicate that the two parties have at least agreed to continue together until the tournament ends in July.

His role and performances in the event across the Atlantic could also influence the demand for his services next month.

Sane’s experience will be key for Arsenal

In an inexperienced and young Premier League squad, what Leroy Sane brings to the dressing room will be absolutely key to going the distance in the English top flight.

The £27m-rated attacker has won the title two times with Manchester City and has added four Bundesliga medals to his cabinet since joining Bayern Munich five years ago.

Sane would slot right into the Arsenal team, very possibly on the left wing. He has played in the position for Pep Guardiola in the past to very good effect and would be a significant upgrade over Gabriel Martinelli as well as Leandro Trossard.

Sane can also feature as a number 10 and on the right flank, therefore being a very versatile option for Mikel Arteta too.