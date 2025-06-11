Arsenal eyeing move to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi



According to The Athletic, Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi is high on the Arsenal shortlist to bolster the central defensive department this summer.

The Gunners were hot on the trail of Dean Huijsen earlier this year. The Spaniard was provided the guarantee of regular playing time by manager Mikel Arteta, but he was not convinced. The centre-back has since joined Real Madrid from Bournemouth.

Arsenal could look for an alternative in the transfer market and The Athletic claim that Guehi is one of the top names on the club’s shortlist. With a year left on his contract with the Eagles, he could emerge as a more ‘affordable’ option for the Gunners.

However, a deal may not be easy to pursue. It remains unclear whether the 24-year-old would consider joining the Gunners in a World Cup year, considering the fierce competition from William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes for a starting spot.

Possible deal

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in Guehi for some period of time and could swoop for his signature as he enters the last year of his contract. The Palace captain has been one of the stand-out centre-backs in the Premier League and may want to pursue a bigger challenge in the prime of his playing career.

Newcastle United are long-term admirers of the £40 million-rated star and could persuade Guehi to join with Champions League football. However, Arsenal can’t be ruled out of the race. Guehi started his career at Chelsea before his permanent switch to Palace. He could be tempted to stay in London going forward.

The big question mark remains whether he is willing to fight for his starting spot. He may struggle to displace Saliba and Gabriel for a place in the Premier League XI if the pair are fully fit. Guehi would be a good acquisition for the Gunners. He won almost 60% duels last season with 4.6 clearances and 4.3 ball recoveries per outing.

The centre-back also impressed with his tackling and positioning in the box. He has predominantly played as a left-sided centre-back and could be seen as a deputy to Gabriel. Jakub Kiwior was superb as a deputy when the Brazilian was injured earlier this year. His future could be uncertain if Guehi were to move to the Gunners.