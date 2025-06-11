Tottenham battling with Arsenal to sign Anthony Elanga

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga, as per transfer journalist Graeme Bailey.

The Lilywhites are closing in on a deal to appoint Thomas Frank as the new manager after parting ways with Ange Postecoglou. The Australian boss helped Spurs overcome their almost two decades of trophy droughts by winning the Europa League last campaign.

However, Tottenham’s displays in the Premier League were abysmal, so his dismissal is understandable. The North London club are now set to undergo another rebuild from this summer.

On TBR Football, Bailey says that Tottenham are interested in bolstering the wide forward position and have earmarked Elanga as a serious option following his bright performances last term.

Forest have no intention of letting him leave and are planning the future with him. But if they are eventually forced to cash-in on him, they want more than £60m with his existing deal set to run until 2028. The Reds believe Elanga is worth more than Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

Battle

The journalist claims that Tottenham aren’t the only club in this race as Newcastle are keen on purchasing him, while Arsenal, Chelsea, and Aston Villa have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop. The forward already knows about the growing interest in him.

Arsenal are in the market for a new left-sided forward and are also interested in signing a new right winger to support Bukayo Saka, despite already having Ethan Nwaneri.

Elanga is a versatile forward as he can play on either flank and can also provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed. He enjoyed a promising campaign last term, making 17 goal contributions in 31 Premier League starts. He is extremely quick, strong, and efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Moreover, he helped Forest qualify for European football. The 23-year-old has already been a regular member of the Sweden national team.

Elanga showcased glimpses of his high potential last term and could be a great coup for Tottenham or Arsenal should either club eventually manage to purchase him before the start of next season.