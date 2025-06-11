Liverpool to make a move to sign Milan star Rafael Leao

Liverpool are reportedly ready to make a move to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, as per transfer expert Mike Brown.

The 26-year-old has been a talismanic figure for the Rossoneri since joining from LOSC Lille back in 2019, winning a Serie A title and Supercoppa Italiana over the years.

However, he had a dispute with former manager, Sergio Conceicao, last term, so he didn’t play regularly towards the end.

Although the Italian giants have decided to change their manager, Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as the new boss, the Portuguese is said to be open to leaving San Siro Stadium to take on a new challenge in his career.

Now, on Football Insider, Brown says that Arne Slot wants to add depth to the attacking department, and Liverpool have identified Leao as a serious option.

The Reds are ready to make a move to secure his services, even though finalising this operation will cost big money.

The former scout states that Leao is a highly talented explosive winger and showcased his qualities in the Nations League final against Spain. So, he would be an ideal option for Slot.

However, the forward can be inconsistent at times, and Liverpool need to be careful about that before making a potential swoop for him.

Leao to Liverpool

Brown said:

“Rafael Leao is a name I’ve heard mentioned in connection with Liverpool. He ticks a lot of boxes for Slot because he has got that explosive burst of pace and he’s very direct in his play, so he would fit in well there. “We know he wants to add more attackers to his side, and he’s one on the list. Just watch this space, because he could make that move to Liverpool even if he costs them big money.”

Leao has a contract until 2028 with the Rossoneri, and Milan want £59m guarantee to let him leave with Bayern Munich reportedly interested in signing him as well.

The forward is a top-class player and is at the prime stage of his career, so this is the right time to take the next step. He is quick, strong, excellent at dribbling past opposition defenders in tight areas, and can also create opportunities for fellow attackers.

Therefore, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to lure him to Anfield in this transfer window.