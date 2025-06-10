Chelsea open talks to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa ahead of next season

Chelsea are looking to make offensive reinforcements during the summer transfer window. Liam Delap was the club’s only addition in time for the Club World Cup but a swoop for several more attackers could be on its way during the summer. Simon Phillips has reported that Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers is one of the club’s prime targets.

The journalist has added on his Substack that the Blues have already commenced talks with the player’s entourage prior to a potential transfer worth £80 million. Rogers was arguably the best player for Villa last season. With 14 goals and 15 assists in all competitions, his number speak for themselves.

Aston Villa are thought to be aware of the 22-year-old’s openness towards pursuing a new challenge and will not stand in his way if he wishes to leaves. However, Rogers has five more years on his contract at Unai Emery’s side and is highly rated by his manager, who called him a ‘fantastic’ player too, so Chelsea will need to pay a hefty sum to get a deal for him across the line.

Rogers will be worth the price

Morgan Rogers will be a fantastic purchase for Chelsea even if that means they need to pay £80 million to sign him. The Englishman plays on either wing and as an attacking midfielder as well. He has also been deployed in slightly deeper lying positions in the engine room and as the leader of Aston Villa’s attack although he might be most useful for the Blues on the flanks.

Chelsea have lacked enough inspiration from the wide areas and Rogers’ addition could provide them with much-needed output. His superb work ethic without the ball, coupled with the ability to make defence-splitting passes to create chances make him an ideal option for Enzo Maresca’s side and a player that will help the newly acquired Liam Delap to do better as well.

Rogers is already close friends with Cole Palmer, so Chelsea will feel confident that the relationship between the duo will help them have the edge over any potential competitors. It remains to be seen what sort of a contract the player asks from them and when the club-to-club talks begin to close out his transfer sooner rather than later.