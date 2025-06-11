Arsenal willing to make offer for Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal’s first signing of the summer, Martin Zubimendi, will be announced by the club in due course after a deal was struck over his transfer with Real Sociedad.

Alongside the Spaniard, Mikel Arteta is keen on making a few offensive reinforcements as well and a left winger’s capture is one of his priorities before the start of next season.

Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo Goes is among the manager’s chief targets and Caught Offside has reported that Arsenal will be prepared to make an offer for the Brazilian international if he asks his employers to let him leave.

So far, Rodrygo has not hinted at wanting to depart the Spanish capital but that could change soon depending on his role in Xabi Alonso’s plans.

He scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in all competitions in 2024/25 but was largely inconsistent, while a supposed preference towards playing on the left flank which is occupied by Vinicius Junior at Madrid has prompted talk of Rodrygo’s exit.

Los Blancos will not let him go on the cheap, however, and hence, the Gunners may be looking at a potential £80 million outlay.

Rodrygo’s future will require some time to sort out

Rodrygo Goes is currently a part of the Real Madrid squad headed to the United States for the FIFA Club World Cup, so a decision regarding his future may have to wait until the end of the competition.

The 24-year-old’s situation under Xabi Alonso coupled with his form could hold key to whether or not he stays with the 15-time Champions League winners heading into next season.

With that said, there is every reason to believe he would be a terrific signing for Arsenal. Rodrygo has stepped up on the biggest of occasions for Real Madrid, has thrived on the left wing in his limited opportunities and is a manager’s dream.

He works hard without the ball, dribbles sublimely with it and has superb creativity and finishing from the wide areas of the pitch.

In addition to being a winger, he can also play down the middle and get into intelligent positions in the box, so Arsenal can be confident that they will be getting their hands on one of the world’s most well-rounded wingers.

Rodrygo has yet to make a final decision on his future, however, so it would be wise of Arsenal to keep their options open if the Brazilian stays put in Madrid.